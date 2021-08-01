E’ terminato un GP di Budapest denso di colpi di scena e con un podio inedito. La Ferrari può sorridere, ma solo a metà.
Con le Mercedes in prima e seconda piazza ha preso il via, su fondo bagnato, il GP dell’Ungheria.
Semafori spenti! Hamilton si mantiene davanti, ma dietro è caos. Bottas parte male e viene colpito da Norris. Fuori anche Stroll, Leclerc e Perez.
LIGHTS OUT FOR THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX!
⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️
⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️
Hamilton leads away but there’s CHAOS behind!#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/g9WPyjgtMH
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021
SAFETY CAR DEPLOYED (LAP 1/70)
Bottas gets a slow start and rear-ends Norris at Turn 1, who then cannons into Verstappen
Bottas, Leclerc, Perez and Stroll are out#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/VwFEolQx1R
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021
Bandiera rossa per la massiccia presenza di detriti sul tracciato.
🚩 REG FLAG (LAP 2/70) 🚩
With so much debris on track, the red flag is shown, and everyone pulls into the pit lane#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/sYrMXF4cUU
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021
How Leclerc and Stroll dropped out on the opening lap 💥#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/3jZwAIlw70
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021
RACE CLASSIFICATION
You probably didn’t have THIS running order in mind after two laps 🤯#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Y5IKfjYCJS
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021
Malgrado sia uscito indenne Mad Max ha rimediato qualche ammaccatura sul fondo della sua Red Bull.
A closer look at the scars on Max’s car 🔎#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/aRseGucIda
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021
Incredibile alla ripartenza! Solo Ham è davanti a semafori. Tutti gli altri hanno preso la via del box.
EVERYONE PITS on the formation lap!
Lewis Hamilton is the ONLY driver to take the start 😱#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/PQuuy5nfUe
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021
L’inglese si mantiene comunque al comando, seguito da Russell e Ocon. George rallenta. Problemi sulla sua Williams.
Pit stop per Ham che rientra ultimo.
ESTEBAN OCON LEADS!
Hamilton pits, and emerges in P14
Russell, who looked set to take the lead, drops down to P7#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/MZwiDGL6e8
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021
Al giro 6 Esteban con l’Alpine detta il passo sull’Aston Martin di Vettel e la Williams di Latifi. Verstappen 11°.
Ritiro per la Haas di Mazepin a seguito di un contatto in pit lane con l’Alfa Romeo di Raikkonen.
LAP 6/70
Nikita Mazepin joins the list of DNFs after colliding with Kimi Raikkonen in the pit lane 💥#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/7lEWIhycuf
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021
CLASSIFICATION (LAP 7/70)
How things stand after an unbelievable first few laps#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/gkL1HjDsFO
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021
Al giro 10 Lewis supera Giovinazzi.
Poco dopo è Verstappen a mettersi dietro Schumacher.
LAP 14/70
Throwback, as Verstappen and Schumacher goe wheel-to-wheel!
There’s slight contact, but Max moves up into P10#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/5KhQ5WJVah
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021
10″ di penalità di Kimi.
LAP 16/70
Raikkonen pits, serving a 10s penalty for his pit lane collision with Mazepin#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/VQHC6ZNOYb
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021
Lewis si avvicina alla top 10.
LAP 16/70
Hamilton makes his way past Schumacher, and is up to P11#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/3v1nYGwPrX
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021
Al giro 20 Ham monta le dure.
Raikkonen firma il giro veloce, ma dopo la punizione ha soltanto superato Giovinazzi.
Anche Verstappen al box. Lewis riesce a mettere a segno l’undercut sul rivale. Al momento l’inglese è 10°, l’olandese 12°.
Al giro 22 Sainz, quinto, viene richiamato al box, ma chiede di aspettare.
Ocon e Vettel continuano a gestirsi in testa al gruppo.
LAP 25/70
Our leading duo are still pushing hard at the front ⚔️#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/qcdeiYNfhO
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021
Al giro 34 bel sorpasso di Russell su Schumacher.
Vettel al box. Al giro 37 ci sono due Alpine davanti a tutti.
LAP 37/70
Vettel pits! Ocon continues in the lead, and Alonso moves up to make it an @AlpineF1Team 1-2!#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/SNEbUd5yRa
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021
Al giro 38 Ocon passa alle hard e Alonso è in testa.
Alonso al box. Esteban torna a comandare su Vettel. Terzo Sainz, seguito da Hamilton.
CLASSIFICATION (LAP 40/70)
So… who wants to predict the podium? 👇#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ptYyLuf7Ik
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021
Alla tornata 41 Verstappen passa alle medie ed è 12°.
Al giro 48 Ham monta le medie e rientra 5°.
Avvincente battaglia tra Hamilton e Alonso che non accenna ad agevolare il tentativo di sorpasso del sette volte iridato.
This battle. 🤤#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/OOw9NzVwMS
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021
Al giro 62 Verstappen finalmente entra in top 10.
LAP 62/70
Verstappen grabs the final point from Ricciardo, moving into P10#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/GOlTIfzjJQ
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021
Al giro 65 Ham supera Alo.
LAP 65/70
Two of the greatest of all time, wheel-to-wheel, lap-after-lap
Hamilton FINALLY gets past Alonso for P4!#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/v7roMkI0je
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021
Alla tornata 67 anche la Ferrari di Sainz deve cedere a Lewis.
Bandiera a scacchi! Esteban Ocon vince il suo primo GP in F1. Risultato storico per l’Alpine. Secondo posto per Sebastian Vettel, quindi Lewis Hamilton. Quarto Carlos Sainz.
🏁 TOP TEN (LAP 70/70) 🏁
Ocon
Vettel
Hamilton
Sainz
Alonso
Gasly
Tsunoda
Latifi
Russell
Verstappen#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/WXy4OPZ8P1
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021