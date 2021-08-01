F1 GP Ungheria, Gara: risultati e classifica finale

E’ terminato un GP di Budapest denso di colpi di scena e con un podio inedito. La Ferrari può sorridere, ma solo a metà.

Con le Mercedes in prima e seconda piazza ha preso il via, su fondo bagnato, il GP dell’Ungheria.

Semafori spenti! Hamilton si mantiene davanti, ma dietro è caos. Bottas parte male e viene colpito da Norris. Fuori anche Stroll, Leclerc e Perez.

Bandiera rossa per la massiccia presenza di detriti sul tracciato.

Malgrado sia uscito indenne Mad Max ha rimediato qualche ammaccatura sul fondo della sua Red Bull.

Incredibile alla ripartenza! Solo Ham è davanti a semafori. Tutti gli altri hanno preso la via del box.

L’inglese si mantiene comunque al comando, seguito da Russell e Ocon. George rallenta. Problemi sulla sua Williams.
Pit stop per Ham che rientra ultimo.

Al giro 6 Esteban con l’Alpine detta il passo sull’Aston Martin di Vettel e la Williams di Latifi. Verstappen 11°.
Ritiro per la Haas di Mazepin a seguito di un contatto in pit lane con l’Alfa Romeo di Raikkonen.

Al giro 10 Lewis supera Giovinazzi.
Poco dopo è Verstappen a mettersi dietro Schumacher.

10″ di penalità di Kimi.

Lewis si avvicina alla top 10.

Al giro 20 Ham monta le dure.
Raikkonen firma il giro veloce, ma dopo la punizione ha soltanto superato Giovinazzi.
Anche Verstappen al box. Lewis riesce a mettere a segno l’undercut sul rivale. Al momento l’inglese è 10°, l’olandese 12°.
Al giro 22 Sainz, quinto, viene richiamato al box, ma chiede di aspettare.
Ocon e Vettel continuano a gestirsi in testa al gruppo.

Al giro 34 bel sorpasso di Russell su Schumacher.
Vettel al box. Al giro 37 ci sono due Alpine davanti a tutti.

Al giro 38 Ocon passa alle hard e Alonso è in testa.
Alonso al box. Esteban torna a comandare su Vettel. Terzo Sainz, seguito da Hamilton.

Alla tornata 41 Verstappen passa alle medie ed è 12°.
Al giro 48 Ham monta le medie e rientra 5°.
Avvincente battaglia tra Hamilton e Alonso che non accenna ad agevolare il tentativo di sorpasso del sette volte iridato.

Al giro 62 Verstappen finalmente entra in top 10.

Al giro 65 Ham supera Alo.

Alla tornata 67 anche la Ferrari di Sainz deve cedere a Lewis.

Bandiera a scacchi! Esteban Ocon vince il suo primo GP in F1. Risultato storico per l’Alpine. Secondo posto per Sebastian Vettel, quindi Lewis Hamilton. Quarto Carlos Sainz.

