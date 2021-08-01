E’ terminato un GP di Budapest denso di colpi di scena e con un podio inedito. La Ferrari può sorridere, ma solo a metà.

Con le Mercedes in prima e seconda piazza ha preso il via, su fondo bagnato, il GP dell’Ungheria.

Semafori spenti! Hamilton si mantiene davanti, ma dietro è caos. Bottas parte male e viene colpito da Norris. Fuori anche Stroll, Leclerc e Perez.

Hamilton leads away but there’s CHAOS behind! #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/g9WPyjgtMH

LIGHTS OUT FOR THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX!

SAFETY CAR DEPLOYED (LAP 1/70)

Bottas gets a slow start and rear-ends Norris at Turn 1, who then cannons into Verstappen

Bottas, Leclerc, Perez and Stroll are out#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/VwFEolQx1R

— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021