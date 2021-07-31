F1 Ungheria, Prove Libere 3: tempi e classifica finale

Di
Chiara Rainis
-

Si è concluso il terzo e ultimo turno di libere, antipasto delle qualifiche. Mercedes e Red Bull restano davanti, ma la Ferrari non molla.

(©Mercedes Twitter)

Dopo una prima giornata che ha visto Red Bull e Mercedes primeggiare senza sforzi sono scattate le terze libere dell’Ungheria in vista delle qualifiche del pomeriggio.
Al semaforo verde dentro Haas, Alfa Romeo.

Bottas intanto saluta i tifosi. L’Hungaroring è solitamente molto frequentato dai finlandesi.

1’19″430 per la Ferrari di Carlos Sainz su medie.

1’18″587 per Lewis Hamilton su mescola soffice.
1’17″510 per Verstappen pure lui su soft. Ferrari in terza e quarta piazza con Sainz e Leclerc, ma il gap finora è come nell’FP2 nell’ordine del secondo e tre/ quattro.
1’17″428 per Bottas.

Errore innocuo per la Williams di George Russel.

A 10′ dalla fine bandiera rossa! Mick Schumacher finisce con la sua Haas contro le barriere.

Si riparte ed è subito traffico.

Alla ripresa brivido per Giovinazzi che uscendo dal box Alfa Romeo si tocca con l’Aston Martin di Stroll. Per Bon Giovi rischio collisione anche con l’Alpha Tauri di Gasly in zona d’ingresso pit lane.

1’16″826 per Ham. L’inglese della Mercedes torna al comando seguito dai soliti Verstappen e Bottas. Le Rosse tengono in top 5.

Bloccaggio ed escursione per Valtteri. Poco dopo stessa scena per Max.

Bandiera a scacchi! Lewis Hamilton precede Max Verstappen e Valtteri Bottas. Quarto Sainz a precedere Leclerc.

Max Verstappen (©Red Bull Twitter)

