F1 Ungheria, Prove Libere 3: tempi e classifica finale

Si è concluso il terzo e ultimo turno di libere, antipasto delle qualifiche. Mercedes e Red Bull restano davanti, ma la Ferrari non molla.

Dopo una prima giornata che ha visto Red Bull e Mercedes primeggiare senza sforzi sono scattate le terze libere dell’Ungheria in vista delle qualifiche del pomeriggio.

Al semaforo verde dentro Haas, Alfa Romeo.

Bottas intanto saluta i tifosi. L’Hungaroring è solitamente molto frequentato dai finlandesi.

Valtteri says hello to the Hungarian fans!

1’19″430 per la Ferrari di Carlos Sainz su medie.

1’18″587 per Lewis Hamilton su mescola soffice.

1’17″510 per Verstappen pure lui su soft. Ferrari in terza e quarta piazza con Sainz e Leclerc, ma il gap finora è come nell’FP2 nell’ordine del secondo e tre/ quattro.

1’17″428 per Bottas.

30/60 MINUTES REMAINING OF FP3

Verstappen (📸)

Hamilton

Perez

Sainz

Leclerc

Latifi

Norris

Ocon

Gasly

Errore innocuo per la Williams di George Russel.

Russell runs wide

A 10′ dalla fine bandiera rossa! Mick Schumacher finisce con la sua Haas contro le barriere.

A big hit for Mick Schumacher, he is safely out of the car

Si riparte ed è subito traffico.

FP3 has restarted as the cars return to the track

Alla ripresa brivido per Giovinazzi che uscendo dal box Alfa Romeo si tocca con l’Aston Martin di Stroll. Per Bon Giovi rischio collisione anche con l’Alpha Tauri di Gasly in zona d’ingresso pit lane.

A very close-call between Giovinazzi and Stroll in the pit lane

1’16″826 per Ham. L’inglese della Mercedes torna al comando seguito dai soliti Verstappen e Bottas. Le Rosse tengono in top 5.

Bloccaggio ed escursione per Valtteri. Poco dopo stessa scena per Max.

Bottas locks up and runs wide

Bandiera a scacchi! Lewis Hamilton precede Max Verstappen e Valtteri Bottas. Quarto Sainz a precedere Leclerc.